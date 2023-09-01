Microsoft to force-push 23H2/22H2 update as Windows 11 21H2 end of support date nears

Back in July, Microsoft for the first time publicly announced the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update release, also hinting at its system requirements. This came hot on the heels of another major Windows 11 announcement, one where the tech giant informed about the end-of-service date for the original Windows 11, version 21H2, which is due later this year in October 2023.

Earlier today, the company published a reminder about it while also explaining how it will proceed with the major update. Microsoft says that the October 2023 Patch Tuesday will be the final security update for 21H2. It has also added that the upcoming September non-security release will be its final non-security optional update.

Microsoft writes:

On October 10, 2023, Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 21H2 will reach end of servicing. The upcoming October 2023 security update, to be released on October 10, 2023, will be the last update available for this version. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats. [..] IMPORTANT The September 2023 non-security preview update will be the last optional release and the October 2023 security update will be the last security release for Windows 11, version 21H2. Windows 11, version 22H2 will continue to receive security and optional releases.

As is usually the case with such announcements, be it for Windows 10 or 11, the Redmond firm has said that user PCs still running Windows 11 21H2 will automatically be updated to a more recent supported version, which likely means 22H2 will be offered on such devices.

There is also a slight possibility of it being Windows 11 23H2 depending on the release date (we know it's Q4), and also because 23H2 is going to a minor bump via an enablement package (EKB).

It says:

To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 11 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of reaching, end of servicing. This keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 11.

You can find the announcement on Microsoft's health dashboard website in the message center section.