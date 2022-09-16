Windows 11 22H2 apparently already shipping with build 22621.521 (KB5017321)

It looks like Windows 11, version 22H2 has apparently already begun shipping inside new laptops. A forum member on Thurott with the username WILL had ordered a new Dell laptop but was surprised to notice a new boot animation. They soon realized that Dell had shipped them a device packing Windows 11 22H2.

Early reports, backed up by some compelling evidence, had pointed to a September 20th general availability (GA) of next feature update. Rumor also had it that build 22621.382 was meant to be packaged as the GA release. However, WILL claims that the build which has arrived on their Dell device is 22621.521 instead.

They say:

I was not sure if this was actually shipping or not, but I just received a Dell laptop that has Windows 11 22H2, build 22621.521. I thought something was different as it had the new circle animation on boot. Has anyone else picked up new hardware with Win11 22H2 installed?

Build 22621.521 appears to be a cumulative update under KB5017321 that Microsoft released a couple days ago in Release Preview alongside the Patch Tuesday updates. Users on various forums including on Microsoft's noticed the update.

However, Microsoft did not really publish any support article or blog post page detailing the changes, something that seems to have become a habit of the company in recent times.

In case you are not purchasing a new system to find out whether the report is true but still want to taste Windows 11 22H2 early, you can follow our guide here.