You could win this ultra-cool Xbox Series X Diablo IV custom game console

Microsoft recently acquired Activision Blizzard, which means it is now the IP owner of Blizzard's Diablo action-RPG franchise. While the latest game in the series, Diablo IV, won't be added to Xbox Game Pass for a while, that doesn't mean Microsoft won't be promoting the game. Indeed, it has just announced a new sweepstakes with a very cool looking Xbox-Diablo IV prize,

Xbox Wire states that the sweepstakes will give two winners a custom Xbox Series X console that has been placed in a stand that includes lots of sculpted creatures inspired by Diablo IV. Microsoft states:

Diablo IV developers and partners at Takeoff Studios collaborated on a concept for this custom console, which blends Diablo lore with classic art to create something as beautifully dark as the world of Diablo. Inspired by the Gates of Hell bronze sculpture by Auguste Rodin, the custom Series X brings to life the Gates of Hell that players may encounter in Diablo IV and other installments in the Diablo franchise.

The better news is that each winner will also get a normal and functional Xbox Series X console as well, so they can actually play Diablo IV on it while admiring their new custom console.

If you live in an Xbox market, you can enter for a chance to win on X (formerly Twitter). The rules state you must follow the official Xbox and Diablo X accounts. Then you have to RT this promotional post with the #DiabloIVXboxSweepstakes hashtag.

The contest ends on October 30. You can still purchase the Xbox Series X bundled with Diablo IV on Amazon for $499.99.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.