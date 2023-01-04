Intel Core i9-13900KS spotted with 6GHz out of the box

Yesterday, Intel announced many new 13th Gen processors for desktop computers and mobile devices, such as laptops and tablets. Interestingly, the company did not reveal a new KS or "special edition" CPU. Intel's chips with the KS moniker traditionally feature record-breaking out-of-the-box clocks and higher TDP for more power. The upcoming Intel Core i9-13900KS is no exception.

A Chinese retail store has spilled the beans on the new flagship CPU from Intel. The Core i9-13900KS will bring 6GHz clocks, more efficient cores, and improved memory support compared to the previous-gen Intel Core i9-12900KS. Here is how the upcoming model compares to other CPUs:

Cores Max Clocks Base Clocks L3 Cache Memory TDP Intel Core i9-13900KS 8 P-cores

16 E-cores 6.0GHz 3.2GHz P

2.2GHz E 36MB DDR5-5600

DDR4-3200 150W Intel Core i9-13900K 8 P-cores

16 E-cores 5.8GHz 3.0GHz P

2.2GHz E 36MB DDR5-5600

DDR4-3200 150W Intel Core i9-12900KS 8 P-cores

8 E-cores 5.5GHz 3.4GHz P

2.5GHz E 30MB DDR5-4800

DDR4-3200 150W

Unconfirmed rumors claim (via Videocardz) Intel plans to launch the Core i9-13900KS on January 12, 2023. Price-wise, expect the faster model to cost more. The processor briefly appeared in one French store for €949 ($1,007), which is €180 ($191) more than the standard Intel Core i9-13900K ($599 in the US).

