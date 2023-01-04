Intel Core i9-13900KS spotted with 6GHz out of the box

An image showing Intel COre i9-13900KSs retail box

Yesterday, Intel announced many new 13th Gen processors for desktop computers and mobile devices, such as laptops and tablets. Interestingly, the company did not reveal a new KS or "special edition" CPU. Intel's chips with the KS moniker traditionally feature record-breaking out-of-the-box clocks and higher TDP for more power. The upcoming Intel Core i9-13900KS is no exception.

An image comparing the Intel Core i9-13900KS with its predecessor

A Chinese retail store has spilled the beans on the new flagship CPU from Intel. The Core i9-13900KS will bring 6GHz clocks, more efficient cores, and improved memory support compared to the previous-gen Intel Core i9-12900KS. Here is how the upcoming model compares to other CPUs:

Cores Max Clocks Base Clocks L3 Cache Memory TDP
Intel Core i9-13900KS 8 P-cores
16 E-cores		 6.0GHz 3.2GHz P
2.2GHz E		 36MB DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200		 150W
Intel Core i9-13900K 8 P-cores
16 E-cores		 5.8GHz 3.0GHz P
2.2GHz E		 36MB DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200		 150W
Intel Core i9-12900KS 8 P-cores
8 E-cores		 5.5GHz 3.4GHz P
2.5GHz E		 30MB DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200		 150W

Unconfirmed rumors claim (via Videocardz) Intel plans to launch the Core i9-13900KS on January 12, 2023. Price-wise, expect the faster model to cost more. The processor briefly appeared in one French store for €949 ($1,007), which is €180 ($191) more than the standard Intel Core i9-13900K ($599 in the US).

intel logo
