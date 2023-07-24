iPhone 15 Pros might be the most expensive iPhone ever

Apple is said to be considering raising the price of its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the unnamed sources claim that despite an expected decline in the smartphone market, Apple aims to increase revenue by raising prices on its high-end iPhone models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max currently start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. This price hike could push both Pro models above the $1,000 mark for the first time. It is seen to differentiate the Pro and non-Pro iPhones further.

The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to gain several features previously exclusive to the Pro line, like the Dynamic Island and 48MP camera.

The report also notes that Apple has decided to produce 2 million fewer units of the cheaper base iPhone 15 model due to production issues with CMOS sensor. In total, it still aims to make around 85 million iPhone 15 units this year, roughly the same as last year.

The iPhone 15 lineup, consisting of the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to be announced in September. However, supplies of the Pro models could face constraints at launch. Analyst Wamsi Mohan believes the sales could be delayed until the fourth quarter, which runs from October to December.

The analyst's expectations for iPhone 14 unit sales seem conservative, with a projection of 48 million units, compared to Wall Street's more optimistic forecast of 51 million units.

On the other hand, the European Union (EU) has adopted new rules requiring all smartphones sold in the bloc to have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. This means the iPhone 15 lineup could feature a new USB-C port for Apple. The Pro models are also expected to have a Dynamic Island and slightly curved frame design.

Source: Bloomberg