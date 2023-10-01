iPhone 15's NFC chip reportedly breaking down after charging via BMW cars

iPhone 15's overheating problem is yet to cool down and another issue has started making rounds on social media platforms. Multiple users reported that the NFC chip stopped working on their brand new iPhone 15 units after charging the devices with the wireless charging pad on their BMW cars (via MacRumors).

As per reports, a "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message appears in the Wallet app on the affected devices due to the issue, whose exact cause is yet to be determined. For the uninitiated, the NFC (Near-field Communication) chip on iPhones powers various features like Apple Pay and digital car keys.

MacRumors notes that a majority of complaints related to the issue are from iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max owners. But there is a chance the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could be prone to the issue. It's not known which BMW models are affected due to the issue.

Some users managed to get a replacement. However, there is a chance the problem might resurface on the replaced unit. As per user reports, affected devices would go into recovery mode for varying amounts of time and may lock users out of services like Apple Cash, Apple Card, digital key, etc.

"I received a replacement. Same thing happened again and the phone kept randomly going into restore mode for, each time for 90+ minutes. I returned the 15 pro today and am back to my 14 pro, which doesn’t have any of the issues despite being used with the same wireless chargers, cars, and similar phone case," a user wrote.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series last month and the devices have been in the news for various reasons ever since. There have been reports about discoloration on iPhone 15 Pro's titanium alloy frame which was followed by the overheating issue that Apple will fix in an upcoming software update.