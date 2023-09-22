Apple acknowledges your iPhone 15 Pro might change color temporarily

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could experience a color shift on its titanium frame, but it's reversible according to Apple. According to an updated support document, the color change is temporary and it is visible on the titanium frame of the flagship devices.

Apple explains that "the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look." The iPhone-maker recommends cleaning your iPhone using a lint-free cloth, or if you have pockets deep enough to buy its Polishing Cloth.

The official acknowledgment comes after images of iPhone 15 Pro devices with visible color shifts and fingerprints on the titanium frame surfaced online. It remains to be seen how the discoloration issue affects iPhone 15 Pro users in the long run.

The finger prints look shockingly bad 🤯 Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium 🫢 pic.twitter.com/c8laYUPuYf — Andrew Clare (@andrewjclare) September 15, 2023

Apple has confirmed that fingerprints on the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may temporarily change its color, but it can be easily restored by wiping it with a cloth. pic.twitter.com/UzBm9TItF9 — Alex (@Jfreeg_) September 21, 2023

The company unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max at its Wanderlust event earlier this month, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. Both devices use spacecraft-grade titanium alloy that is lightweight and "has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal," Apple claims.

Due to this, the 2023 flagship iPhones weigh less than their predecessors, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. In recent news, Apple started the rollout of its latest software, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. However, there are some iOS 17 features that will be shipped as part of upcoming updates later this year.

One of the major changes to this year's iPhones is the arrival of the USB-C port, although, Apple has given different USB-C treatment to its Pro and non-Pro devices. It is yet to add support for the RCS protocol and Google is leaving no stone unturned to mock the Cupertino-headquartered company.

Via MacRumors