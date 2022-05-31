Assassin's Creed Origins, Ninja Gaiden, and more arrive at Xbox Game Pass

June is not even here yet and Microsoft is already readying its next cluster of games for its Xbox Game Pass subscription programs. In just the first seven days of June, subscribers will be gaining hits such as Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, and more.

This will be the second time Ubisoft games have reached Xbox Game Pass' shores, with Rainbow Six: Extraction and Siege coming earlier. Keep in mind that for PC Game Pass holders, these Ubisoft games are delivered via the Ubisoft Connect app and not the Xbox app after linking the two services.

Here are the announced games and their arrival dates:

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC) – June 2

(Console and PC) – June 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 7

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 7 Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7 Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7 Spacelines from the Far Out (Console and PC) – June 7

Spacelines from the Far Out will be a day-one drop on the platform. Moreover, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders will be gaining the Deluxe Pack DLC of Assassin's Creed Origins for no extra cost, which contains The Ambush at Sea mission, The Desert Cobra items pack, and three ability points for use.

On June 15, five games will be leaving the platform. They are Darkest Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Greedfall, Worms Rumble, and Limbo.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is now almost here, slated to kick off on June 12. Microsoft has already promised new Xbox Game Pass announcements for the show, and if previous events are anything to go by, expect quite a few major reveals for the subscription.