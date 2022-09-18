Score an Echo Dot for just $9.98 with one month of Amazon Music included

In today's Amazon Deal of the Day, the Echo Dot, Amazon's smart speaker with Alexa, is currently a whopping 80% off, costing just $9.98 instead of the usual $39 price tag. This is for the third-gen Echo Dot that came out in 2018. Although it is still the latest, as there has not been a refresh of that device yet. A few of its highlights are below:

Valid for Prime customers only.

Get unlimited access to 90 million songs. Always ad-free.

Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality - Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home - Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills - With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

It is only available in the Charcoal color. And of course there's the small print that applies to this discounted offer:

This is a limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $8.99 for Prime members only and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99, total price of $9.98 . Items must be purchased on a single order. Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $8.99 for Prime members plus applicable taxes until you cancel. Offer good while supplies last.

This offer can only be claimed if you are an Amazon Prime user, and you are not already an Amazon Music subscriber. You can cancel the Music subscription at any time, full terms are available on the page at the link below.

Be sure to check out the other Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals on Amazon.

Get the Echo Dot 3rd gen for $9.98 (list price $39)

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.