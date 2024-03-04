When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The upcoming Xbox Baldur's Gate 3 physical edition will take up four discs

A few months ago, Larian Studios announced that it would release physical editions of its hit Dungeous and Dragons-based RPG Baldur's Gate 3 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Now, there's word from Larian that the Xbox edition will include four game discs.

Previous images showing off the Xbox physical editions showed they would have three game discs, but in a post today on X (formerly Twitter), Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, confirmed that the game was simply too big to be stored on three discs. He stated that the game was "500mb over the limit for 3."

The $79.99 physical editions of the games will be released in waves for people who have preordered them. Douse stated in another X post that while the first wave is scheduled to ship the week of March 25, it may "slip to first week of April." He added that the PC edition would ship out first. That version will have one DVD with the game's installer and a Steam code.

The PlayStation 5 version will ship with two game discs. Both the PlayStation and Xbox versions will let gamers play the game on the disc.

In addition to the games themselves, the physical editions of Baldur's Gate 3 will have a ton of additional physical content. It will include the game's soundtrack on three 3Ds, a double-sided map, 32 stickers, two patches, and a poster featuring the game's Mind Flayer character. The game will also have a number of in-game content items.

