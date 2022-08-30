Leaked images surface of the ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate

Having only recently launched the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in July, it appears that Asus is not happy resting on its laurels. Images have surfaced today of another two devices that come in the guise of the ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Both the 6D (shown above) and the 6D Ultimate (shown below) still share a lot of similarities with the 6 and 6 Pro, however the 'D' suffix in the names of these phones is suspected to mean Dimensity. It's reported that the 6 series Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is going to be replaced with the cheaper and slightly less powerful Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ system on a chip.

Nothing else is known yet about these devices and what other changes have been made, as visually, they are very similar to their predecessors. Asus has a reveal event lined up for the 6D and 6D Ultimate on the 19th September, where its expected pricing and availability will be announced.

Based on the hardware changes, it is expected that the 6D and 6D Ultimate are to be lower cost alternatives to the 6 and 6 Pro. Reports suggest that the 6D Ultimate is to be the cheapest option of the range, despite its name suggesting otherwise.

Source: 91mobiles