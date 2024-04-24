This 15.6-inch Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop just hit a new all-time low price of $750

We have listed the Asus TUF F15 gaming notebook in the past as an affordable laptop that can play high-end games while also getting some work done. At the moment, the price of this notebook just hit another new all-time low price.

The 15.6-inch Asus TUF F15 gaming notebook is priced at the moment at $750 at Amazon. That's not only a new all-time low price, but it has a $149.99 discount from its $899.99 MSRP.

While this is not exactly a thin and light laptop, the Asus TUF F15 weighs 4.85 pounds, which means you can still easily travel with it to handle remote work or play games. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. The notebook has an IPS display with an FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Inside this notebook is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. There's also 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz and a 512GB SSD for onboard storage,

Because this notebook has an Nvidia GeForce CPU, you can also access Nvidia's G-SYNC technology. It ensures less screen tearing and stuttering when playing games.

For audio, the notebook has two speakers that support Dolby Atmos for better audio quality. There are a number of ports on the laptop, including an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, two USB ports, a USB-C port, and an Ethernet port.

This Asus TUF laptop also has a chiclet keyboard with backlit RGB key for late night gaming sessions. Other features include an onboard 720p camera, a 56Wh battery, and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity.

The TUF F15 notebook has also been designed to be highly rugged, meeting MIL-STD-810H standards to keep it safe from certain falls, temperatures, and more. You also get a three-month free trial for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the notebook.

This Amazon deal is U.S.-specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.