Microsoft quietly releases the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) 2207.40000.8.0 update

It looks like Microsoft has quietly released an updated version to its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) with the new release 2207.40000.8.0. While unconfirmed now, this could be the September update for WSA that Microsoft may have decided to roll out earlier for some reason, perhaps even by mistake.

Microsoft has been releasing monthly updates for the feature, and it generally brings new features. For example, the July update (version 2205.40000.14.0) added AV1 codec, VPN support, and more. Meanwhile, the August update (version 2206.40000.15.0) brought gaming-focused changes, graphics improvements, among others.

The new WSA 2207.40000.8.0 release expands the gamepad with keyboard options that were introduced in the previous release. Now it has additional features related to gamepad and keyboard settings. This could mean Microsoft is looking to appeal to more gamers out there who enjoy playing Android games, which also happen to be some of the most popular games out there.

There could be more changes under the hood, that we can be sure of once Microsoft releases a changelog for the new update. That shouldn't be too long now, since we are already at the end of August.

Source: IT Home