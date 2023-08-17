Lenovo's Windows 11-powered Steam Deck rival Legion Go seemingly leaks in new photos

Images have surfaced that appear to show Lenovo's upcoming handheld gaming console, the Legion Go. The device was first reported last month, but new alleged photos have been shared online, giving us our first look at the Legion Go's design.

The images show that the Legion Go has an 8-inch screen with two detachable controllers resembling a blend of the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and the Steam Deck's built-in grips. The right controller has a touchpad and wheel on the back, while the left has an analog stick and buttons.

With its controllers removed, the Legion Go looks similar to the Switch with its wide kickstand. This suggests the screen may be a touchscreen that could allow for tabletop gaming. It is worth noting that the Steam Deck and ROG Ally are a monolithic device, with no removable components.

The Legion Go appears to have two USB-C ports on the top and bottom, a power button, volume buttons, a headphone jack, and, importantly - a microSD card slot for expandable storage. This is a welcome addition when Steam Deck's built-in storage is still relatively limited at 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The device is quite thick compared to handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, which may indicate a large battery capacity or a powerful cooling system. In comparison, the ROG Ally has a 40Wh, 4-cell lithium-ion battery that provides up to 3 hours of battery life, while the Steam Deck has a 5,313mAh battery that can provide up to 2 hours of use on a single charge.

Unlike Steam Deck running Linux (SteamOS), Legion Go is reportedly built on top of Windows 11, like ROG Ally. This would allow it to play any PC games its internal specs can support. It was previously rumored to use a version of the AMD Phoenix 7040 series CPUs.

Lenovo has shown interest in handheld gaming with concepts like the LaVie Mini. Nevertheless, the Legion Go looks to be a more serious product that could compete directly with the Steam Deck. Lenovo has not yet officially announced or commented on the device.

Source and images: Windows Report