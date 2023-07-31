Lenovo may be working on its own Steam Deck-like portable gaming PC with an 8-inch display

It looks like a new and major PC manufacturer is working on an upcoming portable gaming system. The device will reportedly come from Lenovo, and could be a rival to Valve's successful Steam Deck and the more recently launched ASUS ROG Ally.

Windows Central, using unnamed sources, claims the device is being made under the name the Lenovo Legion Go. The Legion brand name is already used for the company's gaming desktop and notebook PCs

The report had very little info on the device's hardware and software specs. It stated that the Lenovo Legion Go will use Microsoft's Windows 11, and it will use a version of the AMD Phoenix 7040 series CPUs, which are normally found in ultrathin notebooks.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this report is that the Lenovo Legion Go could have an 8-inch display. That could make it more attractive to some people, who may not care for the smaller 7-inch screens found on the Steam Deck or the ASUS ROG Ally.

Lenovo is no stranger in offering new and different PC form factors. Earlier this year, it revealed the Yoga Book 9i laptop with two 13.3-inch OLED displays. However that device has yet to go on sale. It also showed a prototype for a notebook with a rollable display in February at Mobile World Congress 2023.

Today's report didn't have any more info on the hardware specs of the rumored Lenovo Legion Go, including any info on its battery or battery life, which of course will be a major factor in the success of any portable gaming PC. There's also no word on a release date or a price tag for the Legion Go.

If this device does get release and becomes a successful rival to the Steam Deck, we can certainly expect other major PC makers to join in this portable gaming PC space.