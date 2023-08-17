Surface Go 2 gets fixes and support for new accessories in the latest firmware

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the Surface Go 2, its second-generation entry-level Windows tablet. The August 2023 release introduces fixes for security vulnerabilities, stability enhancements, support for new docking accessories, and better compatibility with the Surface Dock 2.

What is new in the Surface Go 2 August 2023 firmware update?

  • Addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability.

  • Enables support for new docking accessories.

  • Improves Surface Dock2 stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.6 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 2
Surface Go 2 LTE
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size ~395MB
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues

Some devices may boot to the "No Bootable Device" screen

If your Surface Go 2 turns on and you see a black screen that says No Bootable Device, visit the Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device" page.
Device Supported Until December 30, 2024

According to the recently published report, Microsoft scrapped its plans for an ARM-powered Surface Go "4." The company plans to hold its traditional Surface event later this year, where we expect it to announce the next-generation Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and the Surface Go "4" with Intel's new entry-level N200 processor.

Another budget-friendly Surface device due for upgrade is the Surface Laptop Go. You can find more details about its upcoming successor here.

