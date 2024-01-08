LG revealed a transparent OLED TV at CES 2024 that's also wireless

We have watched a lot of movies and TV shows that take place in the future, and lots of them include transparent video displays. Well, the future is apparently closer than we thought. Today, as part of CES 2024, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T television was revealed. In this case, the "T" stands for "Transparent".

LG's press release says this TV has a 77-inch OLED display that's also transparent. While it can be set up as a typical TV with a black color screen, owners will be able to lower that black screen down to show off its transparent feature.

LG stated:

The OLED T becomes a transparent digital canvas for showcasing artwork, videos or photos with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Content displayed on the transparent screen appears to float in air, yet simultaneously fuses with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect.

The TV, when it's in transparent mode, has what's called a T-Bar on the bottom of the screen. It can serve as a news ticker, can show weather updates, and more when you are not using this TV as, well, a TV.

In addition to its transparent display, this TV is also wireless. LG will offer its Zero Connect Box to connect and send video to the TV. That means the television can be placed anywhere without having to worry about finding a power outlet.

LG says that while the SIGNATURE OLED T can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table like other TVs, the company says owners can place the screen with "standing or floating shelves on either or both sides" to make it more attractive inside the room.

The TV will have LG's new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor inside, which the company claims has a 70 percent boost for graphics performance, along with 30 percent faster processing speed, compared to LG's last generation TV processor.

There's a lot we don't know about this TV, including when and where it will go on sale and its cost. We expect the price on this LG SIGNATURE OLED T to be very high, but we have to admit it does look cool.