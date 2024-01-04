LG Display will show off a 27-inch 480Hz QHD OLED gaming monitor display at CES 2024

LG Display, the smart TV and PC monitor screen division of LG, announced some of the products it plans to show off next week during the 2024 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company stated it will show a gaming-themed 27-inch monitor with a 480Hz QHD OLED display at CES.

LG's press release stated the 27-inch monitor will have a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution display and a response time of just 0.03ms. LG Display added:

LG Display’s Gaming OLED displays offer enhanced image quality through the company’s cutting-edge 'META Technology,' which crucially incorporates a 'Micro Lens Array (MLA)' to maximize the emission of organic light from the OLED panel and minimize external light reflections during darker scenes.

LG added that its OLED monitor displays generate a low level of blue light that's about half the amount created by traditional LED screens.

In addition to the 27-inch display, the company also plans to show OLED displays in 31.5-inch, 34-inch, 39-inch, and 45-inch models. The last two displays will be designed to be ultrawide screens with a 21:9 aspect ratio, while the 31.5-inch display will include a UHD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. The displays should start showing up on PC monitors sometime later in 2024.

Back in December, the main LG company announced plans to show off new UltraGear OLED gaming PC monitors during CES 2024. One of them was a 32-inch model that would allow owners to switch refresh rates and resolutions with one click. They could switch with a display with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution at 240Hz, or one with a faster 480Hz refresh rate but with a smaller 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

Earlier this week Samsung announced some upcoming OLED monitors that it will show at CES, including a 27-inch model with a 360Hz refresh rate and a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.