LG reveals new PC monitors, including one which switches from a 240Hz to 480Hz refresh rate

We are still a few weeks away from the 2024 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, which officially starts on January 9. However, some companies are already making some pre-CES 2024 announcements. That includes LG, which revealed a number of new OLED PC monitors in its UltraGear brand.

LG's press release today concentrates its hype on the 32-inch Ultragear 32GS95UE model. LG says that owners will be able to switch the refresh rates of the monitor with one click. One mode runs at 3,840 x 2,160 at 240Hz, and the other runs at double the refresh rate, to 480Hz, but with a reduction to a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

LG says:

This time-saving innovation, easily managed via a hotkey or joystick’s directional switch, lets users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing. For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K 240Hz.

The company also announced new 34-inch and 39-inch curved 800R OLED monitors with 240Hz refresh rates and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It is also introducing a new rear cover design for all three of these monitors:

The slim ‘L’ Stand, introduced this year, offers ergonomic benefits, stability and space-efficiency. Along with tilt-, height-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustability, the stand has a smaller footprint than 2023’s V-shaped stand, helping to free up space and increase desk usability. The stylish and functional stand also provides installation flexibility and contributes to the monitors’ unapologetically futuristic look.

LG will also release upgraded versions of its 45-inch curved PC monitor and an upgraded 27-inch flat OLED monitor in 2024. Pricing and availability for all of these new PG UltraGear monitors have yet to be revealed.