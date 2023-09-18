Get this LG 27-inch 240Hz QHD gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you are looking for a solid gaming PC monitor that has a fast refresh rate and support for both of the major GPU graphics syncing technologies, you should check out the LG Ultragear 27GR83Q 27-inch monitor.

The monitor has a number of advanced features, and you can get it now for just $399.99 at Amazon. That's a big $131.96 discount off its $531.94 MSRP.

This LG 27-inch IPS display has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, and a very fast 240Hz refresh rate, with a 1ms response time. It supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, which means you can connect your PC to either one of their GPUs and get the refresh rate synced up when playing high-end PC games with little to no graphical tearing.

This monitor also has rich vibrant color with support for 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, paired with VESA DisplayHDR 400 support as well. Gamers will also appreciate some special features made for them. They include a Black Stabilizer so you can see enemies that normally couldn't be seen in a game's darker areas.

Other gaming features include a FPS counter so you can keep track of your game's performance. There's even a crosshair for first-person shooter gamers to get more accurate shots of enemies.

The monitor's design includes a three-sided near-borderless panel for players who want to place two monitors next to each other. It can also be rotated to be viewed in portrait mode.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.