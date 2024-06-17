Fresh leak shows the differently designed charging case for Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Watch FE, which is more or less, a rebranded Galaxy Watch4. The company is also gearing up to launch multiple Galaxy products at the upcoming Unpacked event in Paris next month. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 series, and the long-awaited, Galaxy Ring.

A few weeks ago, some mosaic promo images of all the products expected to be unveiled at the upcoming event were leaked, and it hinted that Galaxy Ring is indeed launching soon. Moreover, the FCC listing of the Galaxy Ring revealed a lot of information about the health-tracking wearable.

The Galaxy Ring is speculated to come in sizes between 5 and 12. The ring is expected to come with a 17mAh battery for the 5, 6, and 7 sizes. On the other hand, the bigger sizes, i.e., 8, 9, 10, and 11, are listed to come with an 18.5mAh battery. Notably, ring size 12, will have a 22.5mAh battery.

Despite the leak of the Galaxy Ring's alleged battery capacities, the charging method remained a mystery. Cut to now, trusted leaker IceUniverse on Weibo has shared an image of the alleged charging case for the Galaxy Ring, suggesting that Samsung has settled for an earbud-like charging case for its health-tracking Galaxy Ring.

image via IceUniverse

The image shows off a plastic case with the Samsung logo embossed on the front and a raised section in the middle that holds the ring in place. The charging pins on the Galaxy Ring would probably align themselves with the two lines visible on the charging case to fuel the battery.

RingConn also makes use of a similar type of charging case for its smart ring. Although there isn't any such information, it would be great if the charging case had a battery of its own so that users could charge their rings on the go, like the earbuds.