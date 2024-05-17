The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 may finally fix a major flaw with its Flip phones

Samsung is expected to unveil its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, in July in Paris, at the second Unpacked event of the year. Both phones are expected to be launched in multiple new color options.

In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip6 US variant has appeared on the Geekbench listings, not once but twice for GPU and CPU benchmarking tests. There were rumors that Samsung may opt for a twin-chip strategy for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 due to increased component purchase costs.

This means that this year, we may see the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 in both Exynos and Snapdragon variants. It is reported that Samsung will use the Exynos 2400 SoC this year for its foldables in some regions.

Now, the latest report by The Elec claims that Samsung may bring thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass), reportedly going from 30 microns to 50 microns, to the Galaxy Z Flip6's display, specifically the folding screen. This will not allow for improved surface hardness and a lesser crease in the middle where the screen folds.

The prominent crease that appears in the Galaxy Z Flip phones has been a major flaw from Samsung. Even with multiple iterations of the Galaxy Z Flip phones, Samsung hasn't been quite able to fix the crease or at least make it less prominent.

On the other hand, its rivals such as Motorola and OPPO have already been able to achieve minimal creases in their flip phones. If the claims of the report are true, then the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 will have a tougher foldable screen, which is always a major concern for foldable phones.

In last year's Galaxy Z Flip5, the ultra-thin glass's curvature increased from 1.4R to 1.6R, where 1.6R refers to the degree of curvature for a circle with a radius of 1.6mm. The smaller the number, the more the display can be folded without breaking it, however, the degree of crease is inversely proportional to it.

The Korean news outlet also reports that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 could continue with the Galaxy Z Flip5's hinge. However, we may see a change in the hinge with the Galaxy Z Flip7, and the flip phone could offer a new hinge and also a new "UTG structure" that will help reduce the display crease even further.