Max Payne and Watch Dogs receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Max Payne and Watch Dogs franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 99Vidas | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- A Western Drama | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aery – Vikings | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition | Smart Delivery | 35% off | DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack | Add-On | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Ambition Record | Smart Delivery | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% off | DWG*
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Downtown Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Colossus Down | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Crysis 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Crysis 3 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Crysis Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Demon Turf | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*
- Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Effie | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- From Shadows Redux | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Glaive: Brick Breaker | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Glass Masquerade 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- GreedFall – Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 65% off | DWG*
- GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Grood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level) | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% off | DWG*
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Ikenfell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- InnerSpace | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | DWG*
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Istanbul: Digital Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- LEGO Bricktales | Smart Delivery | 5% off | Spotlight Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Manhunt | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% off | DWG*
- Max Payne | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% off | DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% off | DWG*
- Max Payne 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 65% off | DWG*
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- MouseBot: Escape from CatLab | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Anthology | Smart Delivery | 85% off | DWG*
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Pro Gymnast Simulator + Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- QUByte Classics – Jim Power: The Lost Dimension Collection by Piko | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Rack N Ruin | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Radon Break | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Red Dead Revolver | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% off | DWG*
- Rememoried | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Saga & Revenant Dogma | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Rico – Breakout Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Riders Republic | Smart Delivery | 67% off | DWG*
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Ring of Pain | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Roarr! Jurassic Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Star Rescue | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Running On Magic | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Slay The Spire | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC4: Amy | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC6: Cassandra | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC7: Hilde | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC9: Haohmaru | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Styx: Master of Shadows | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Styx: Shards of Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- SubaraCity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Super Blood Hockey | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Super Sports Blast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | DWG*
- Tales of Arise – Beach Time Triple Pack (Female) | Add-On | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Pre-Order Bonus Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – School Life Triple Pack (Male) | Add-On | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Starter Pack | Add-On | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Warring States Outfits Triple Pack (Male) | Add-On | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC12: Leroy Smith | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC13: Frame Data Display | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC16: Kunimitsu | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC17: Vermilion Gates | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC1: Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional Costumes | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC6: Craig Marduk | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Eliza | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Complex | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Darkness | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- The Darkness II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 City Living | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Discover University | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Get To Work | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Seasons | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- The Wild at Heart | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*
- This is the Zodiac Speaking | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- TOHU | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Tunche | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Unbound: Worlds Apart | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*
- V-Rally 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Valfaris & Slain Double Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Wizards of Brandel | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- World Soccer Strikers ’91 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Zombie Vikings | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement