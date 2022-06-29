Mafia and Max Payne go on sale in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Mafia and Max Payne franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- A Memoir Blue | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- Additional Characters “Gothic wa Mahou Otome” 5 Characters Set | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Aery – Sky Castle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | DWG*
- Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ash of Gods: Redemption | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ashen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ashen: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ball laB | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Before We Leave | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- BioShock | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- BioShock 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- BioShock Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Blue Dragon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Boggle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 50% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | DWG*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Bridge Constructor Stunts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Calico | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Carnival Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Chaos On Deponia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Child of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Chivalry 2 | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Chorus | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Chorus | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass | Add-On | 50% off | DWG*
- Clouds & Sheep 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Crawl | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Crisis Wing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Cuphead | Xbox Play Anywhere | 30% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Cyber Protocol | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- DAKAR 18 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 95% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls III | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls III: Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Dead Cells | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead Cells: Fatal Falls | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead Cells: Road To The Sea Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*
- Deathsmiles I・II | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | DWG*
- Deep Rock Galactic | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Dawn of the Dread Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Rival Tech Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Roughneck Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Supporter Upgrade | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Deponia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 65% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade | Add-On | 35% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Disneyland Adventures | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Dolmen | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Donut County | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass | Add-On | 60% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 | Add-On | 50% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3 | Add-On | 50% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- EA Family Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Earth Atlantis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- EARTHLOCK | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Games With Pets Sale
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights | Smart Delivery | 30% off | DWG*
- Everreach: Project Eden | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Family Feud | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Far Cry 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Fighter Within | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion | Add-On | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass | Add-On | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Gods Will Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Gorogoa | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 65% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 55% off | DWG*
- GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Grow: Song of the Evertree | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level) | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Hidden Through Time | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Hyper Sentinel | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- I Am Dead | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version | EA Play | 60% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Jeopardy! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Kao the Kangaroo | Smart Delivery | 10% off | Spotlight Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- King’s Bounty II | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Kona | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ladders by POWGI | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Last Stop | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 55% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Little Nightmares | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mable & The Wood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mafia II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | DWG*
- Max Payne | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Minerva’s Den | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | DWG*
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Mixups by POWGI | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Deal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- MXGP3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Narita Boy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- Necromunda: Hired Gun | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Neon Abyss – Alter Ego | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- One Word by POWGI | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*
- Outer Wilds | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Outward – The Soroboreans | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Outward: Definitive Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Outward: The Three Brothers | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare | EA Play | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Play Something Different Vol. 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*
- Portal Knights | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Prey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- ReCore | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Red Dead Redemption | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content | Add-On | 65% off | DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | DWG*
- Relicta | Smart Delivery | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- RIDE | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Road 96 | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Road 96 | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 1 | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 2 | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Brain Eater Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Brain Punk Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Shape Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- SnowRunner | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | DWG*
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Spec Ops The Line | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | EA Play | 75% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games With Pets Sale
- STEEP | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tails Of Iron | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Telling Lies | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Terraria | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | DWG*
- The Artful Escape | Xbox Game Pass | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Games With Pets Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- The Darkness | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- The Darkness II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- The Darkside Detective – Series Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Diabolical Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists DLC Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Games With Pets Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 35% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff | Add-On | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
- TimeSplitters 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- TimeSplitters Future Perfect | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Timothy vs the Aliens | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Train Sim World 2: DB BR 155 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Train Sim World 2: DB BR 182 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Transference | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Trials Fusion | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | DWG*
- Trials Rising | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | DWG*
- Twelve Minutes | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Ultimate Chicken Horse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Game Award Winner Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- What Remains of Edith Finch | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Windbound | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games With Pets Sale
- World War Z: Aftermath | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath | Add-On | 35% off | DWG*
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Games With Pets Sale
- ŌKAMI HD | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Games With Pets Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
