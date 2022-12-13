Hurry! The all-new AMD RX 7900 XT is actually available at its MSRP

AMD lifted the review embargo for its Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs, the RX 7900 XT, and the RX 7900 XTX last night. Following that, the cards went on sale today and the $999 XTX, which is by far the better deal is already sold out everywhere. In fact, it's nearly impossible to get hands on one at the moment due to the high demand, which is nothing unusual for launch days.

However, there is a silver lining though. The lesser value RX 7900 XT, which is also no slouch, is still available for its $899 MSRP. So in case you wanted the XTX but can not wait any longer (we reckon it could be a long one), then the XT is not a bad deal.

The RX 7900 XT is faster than the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti in raster and trades blows with the RTX 3090 in terms of ray tracing. So you actually do end up saving some money as well as time and peace of mind.

Get them at the RX 7900 XT at the links below:

XFX Radeon RX 7900XT 20GB GDDR6: $899.99 (Amazon US)

Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6: $899.99 (Newegg US)

Keep an eye on the RX 7900 XTX and XT on these pages on Amazon US and Newegg US.

And in case you manage to snag one up, make sure to install the new AMD 22.12.1 driver which is specifically meant for these cards.

