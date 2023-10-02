McAfee launches AI-powered and identity features in latest products

McAfee has launched a selection of new features for its McAfee+ and McAfee+ Family plans which are available from McAfee.com and select retailers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, Spain, Netherlands, and Australia.

The new features include AI protections, enhanced identity, and privacy features. Outlining all of the new features, McAfee wrote:

Powerful New AI Protections Next-gen Threat Protection: McAfee’s AI-powered security just got stronger, faster and easier to use. Cloud-based and local machine-based protections coupled together has resulted in 75% less background processes on a device and 3x faster scans so consumers will have a quicker, stronger, easier user experience. AI powered security provides the reassurance that consumers are protected against the latest threats on their Windows PC’s including zero-day threats or those that don’t even exist yet. Now also compatible on ARM64 and Intel / AMD processors.

Scam Protection: McAfee’s patented and powerful AI technology addresses the rise in AI-generated phishing scams by proactively detecting suspicious URLs in texts before they’re opened or clicked on. If a customer accidentally clicks on a suspicious link in a text, email, social media, or browser search the feature can block the site from loading to prevent the customer from a phishing scam. New and Enhanced Identity & Privacy Features Online Account Cleanup: Helps reduce the likelihood of being impacted by a data breach since your information isn’t there to be compromised. Many Internet users can have over 350 online accounts, many of which they might not know are still active. This feature runs monthly scans to find your online accounts and shows you their risk level to help you decide which to delete, and how to do so.​

Social Privacy Manager: Helps safeguard your privacy on social media with personalized privacy recommendations based on your own preferences. We do the heavy lifting with the ability to adjust more than 100 privacy settings across your social media accounts in just a few clicks to ensure your personal info is only visible to the people you want to share it with.

Transaction Monitoring: Helps spot unusual transactions which could be a sign of identity theft. Track deposits, withdrawals, and payments across your accounts, all in one place. (Included with McAfee+ Advanced and Ultimate)

Bank Account Takeover Monitoring: Provides alerts when your personal contact info changes on your banking account. If it wasn’t you, McAfee will guide you so you can take quick action. (Included with McAfee+ Ultimate)

Increased ID Theft: Provides $2 million identity theft coverage, including 401K plans, stolen funds, and incurred expenses for you and your household members. Also includes $25K ransomware coverage. (Included with McAfee+ Ultimate)

McAfee Assist – Protection Setup: Provides a live session with one of our experts. Customers can call whenever it’s convenient for them to set up their account, no scheduling needed. (Included with McAfee+ Ultimate)

The company said that its Individual plans cost $49.99 per year and its Family plans start at $62.99. These prices are for the first year and the individual plans are for personal, non-commercial use.

In case you missed it, McAfee did fairly well in the recent AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives assessments.

Via: Business Wire