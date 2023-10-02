StatCounter: Less than 24% of all PC users run Windows 11

The September 2023 report from StatCounter is here, revealing the latest stats about desktop operating systems, namely Windows. According to the findings, things have not changed much, and Windows 11 is still in second place, nowhere near its predecessor.

Disclaimer: As a third-party analytic service, StatCounter cannot provide 100% accurate data, something only Microsoft can do (but does not). Check out the FAQ section on the official website to learn the methodology StatCounter uses to calculate its global stats and monthly reports.

StatCounter claims Microsoft's latest desktop operating system, which will turn two soon, is being used by roughly 23.64% of all PC users. Despite gaining 0.57 points, Windows 11's market share has remained relatively unchanged for the sixth consecutive month.

The Windows 11 Moment 4 update may help the operating system gain momentum thanks to several much-anticipated changes, such as taskbar improvements, a new volume mixer, Copilot, and more. However, do not expect much until Microsoft pushes it to all users somewhere in November 2023. If you want to update right now, check out our guide describing how to install the Windows 11 Moment 4 update.

Here is what the Windows market looks like according to StatCounter:

Windows 10 - 71.62% (-0.32 points) Windows 11 - 23.64% (+0.57 points) Windows 7 - 3.33% (-0.17 points) Windows 8.1 - 0.61% (-0.03 points) Windows 8 - 0.35% (+0.05 points)

Microsoft will continue updating Windows 10 with monthly security patches and fixes for two more years, which means the operating system will most likely remain the most popular Windows version for the rest of its lifecycle and even longer. With rumors of Microsoft releasing Windows "12" next year, chances of Windows 11 gaining at least 50% of the global market are thin.

You can find more information on the official Statcounter website.