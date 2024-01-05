Microsoft Teams meetings and chat support is coming soon to Android Auto

Sometimes, company employees who work remotely or travel a lot for their jobs still need to attend online business meetings. That might happen even if the worker is driving a car. Now it looks like Microsoft will expand access to online meetings to those is in a moving vehicle.

In a new entry on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site (via TechRadar), Microsoft says it will roll out access to Teams on Google's Android Auto platform sometime in February. Once it does become available, people who use Android Auto will be able to join Microsoft Teams meetings via the calendar view.

The new Teams support in Android Auto will also extend to allowing users to call their speed dial contacts, along with being able to see their recent calls. There's no word on how exactly these new features will work, but hopefully, we will learn a lot more about Android Auto support in Teams before the new feature rolls out.

In the meantime, Microsoft will be adding a bunch of new features for Teams users in the month of January. That includes the ability for Copilot users to access the Intelligence Recap feature in Teams, which helps summarize an online meeting after it has happened for people who were unable to attend or for people who want to find out info they missed during a meeting.

Microsoft recently gave its own summary of the number of new features it added to Teams in December 2023, along with new Teams-supported hardware devices. A few weeks ago, it revealed that there are currently 320 million monthly active users for Teams. There are also over 2,000 apps made specifically for Teams that are available to download, with more on the way. Finally, Teams users can access "over 145,000 custom line-of-business (LOB) apps built by enterprises."