Microsoft will add some improvements to Meeting Details in the OneNote for Windows app

People who regularly use Microsoft's OneNote for Windows app will soon be able to access some improvements in that app's Meeting Details feature. The improvements are supposed to roll out later in April for commercial Microsoft account users with Version 2404 (Build 17528.20000) or later.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company describes the new Meeting Details features:

With Meeting Details, you can now keep all your meetings organized in one place. Whether it’s shared meeting content or your personal annotations and notes, everything is neatly consolidated in OneNote on Windows. In addition to essential information about a meeting such as date, description, and attendees, Meeting Details incorporates content from Teams’ intelligent meeting recap. This includes AI-generated meeting notes, AI-suggested tasks, and documents shared or generated during the Teams meeting.

Microsoft added that Meeting Details will also include support for its Loop collaboration services. It will allow people who use Loop to share their content with other people involved in a meeting. Meeting Details will also allow Outlook for Windows users to add any meeting content in the email app to OneNote.

Right now there are some limitations with the new Meeting Details in OneNote. The following features are not currently supported:

3rd party email accounts and calendars

Shared calendars.

Attached files with ‘Send to OneNote’ from new Outlook

AI-generated content with ‘Send to OneNote’ from new Outlook

Users who still want to access Google Gmail accounts can revert back to the older version of Meeting Details in Onenote. They can do so by opening the OneNote app, select the File menu, followed by Options, and then Meeting Details. They can then clear the Enable new Meeting Details check box options to go back to the old version.

At the moment, the Meetings Details improvements are only available in the OneNote for Windows app, but there are plans to include in on other platforms in there.