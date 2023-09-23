Amazon Fire TV 2-Series now available with up to 35% off

If you are looking for a decent sized TV at an affordable price from a well-known brand, Amazon’s Fire TV 2-Series televisions could be what you’re looking for. The TVs come in 32-inch and 40-inch and feature 35% and 24% discounts repectively.

If you’ve got a Fire Stick, you can expect a similar experience built right into these TVs. You’ll get the familiar Fire TV Alexa Voice remote to control the TVs too. One of the disappointing aspects of the 32-inch model is that it’s only capable of 720p playback; while this is still HD quality, you’d at least expect 1080p support in 2023.

The situation with the 40-inch model is better because it supports 1080p content, however, if you’re looking for hardware capable of 4K or 8K, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

With the 35% discount on the 32-inch model, the price is just $129.99, down from $199.99. This makes it a brilliant choice for a kid’s bedroom and if you are not too fussed about going beyond 720p, then it can be a very affordable TV for the living room.

If you need the bigger 40-inch TV then it will set you back $189.99, down from $249.99. With both of the TVs, Amazon is giving a free 6-month subscription to MGM+ which will let you view thousands of Hollywood Movies and Original Series.

With Amazon’s Fire TV software pre-loaded, you can download subscription TV apps like Netflix and Prime Video as well a free streaming apps such as Freevee and Pluto TV – great if you are on a budget.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV 32” 2-Series for $129.99, 35% off (MSRP $199.99)

Buy the Amazon TV 40” 2-Series for $189.99, 24% off (MSRP $249.99)

