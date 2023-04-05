Minecraft The Movie shifts its release date again to April 4, 2025

Video game adaptations in films and TV shows are having a moment right now. The Sonic The Hedgehog movies have been major successes, and The Last of Us HBO TV series has been the most talked about new show of 2023. Today, The Super Mario Bros Movie hits theaters and is expected to be a huge box office hit, even with its mixed reviews.

That must make Warner Bros happy as it has been trying to develop a game based on Mojang and Microsoft's sandbox title Minecraft for several years. It previously had a release date of May 24, 2019, and then it got pushed back to March 4, 2022. Obviously, those dates came and went with no movie, although the Covid-19 pandemic was partly responsible for the movie missing its 2022 date.

Today, Deadline reports that Warner Bros has set a new release date for the Minecraft movie. It's now scheduled to debut in theaters on April 4, 2025. Yes, that's almost exactly two years from today. The film is currently scheduled to be directed by Jared Hess, who previously directed Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Deadline says that Jason Momoa is in talks to star in the film.