Microsoft fixed security issues on Excel, Outlook 2013 and 2016, for both 32 and 64-bit

It was the second Tuesday of the month this week and as such, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates on Windows 10 (KB5027215, among others), and Windows 11 (KB5027231). (Compatibility updates were also released.) The company began the rollout of the third phase of DC hardening to protect against Kerberos and Netlogon security vulnerabilities.

Alongside security fixes for the operating systems, Microsoft also rolled out updates for Office 2016 and 2013 editions, both 32-bit and 64-bit. The patch notes for the updates are given below:

Excel 2016:

Description of the security update for Excel 2016: June 13, 2023 (KB5002405) This security update resolves a Microsoft Excel remote code execution vulnerability. To learn more about the vulnerability, see the following security advisories: Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-32029

Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-33133

Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-33137

Outlook 2016:

Description of the security update for Outlook 2016: June 13, 2023 (KB5002387) This security update resolves a Microsoft Outlook remote code execution vulnerability. To learn more about the vulnerability, see Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-33131.

Excel 2013:

Description of the security update for Excel 2013: June 13, 2023 (KB5002414) This security update resolves a Microsoft Excel remote code execution vulnerability. To learn more about the vulnerability, see the following security advisories: Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-32029

Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-33133

Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-33137

Outlook 2013:

Description of the security update for Outlook 2013: June 13, 2023 (KB5002382) This security update resolves a Microsoft Outlook remote code execution vulnerability. To learn more about the vulnerability, see Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2023-33131.

Excel and Outlook weren't the only applications to receive the update though. SharePoint Servers were also offered security patches. The full details can be found here in the official support article.