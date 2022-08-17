Microsoft brings Widget notifications to all Windows 11 users

Although Windows 11 22H2, the first major update for the operating system, is reportedly coming in late September 2022, Microsoft continues bringing parts of its features to the initial Windows 11 release. The company has started rolling out an update for the Windows Web Experience Pack that powers Windows Widgets and enables widget notifications on the taskbar.

With the latest Web Experience Pack update, Windows 11 will show more relevant and live content on the taskbar. Besides the weather forecast, users will notice information from other widgets, such as sports, finance, or breaking news. The taskbar will continue displaying weather most of the time, changing from time to time to other widgets as something important happens. If the user does not interact with notifications, the taskbar will return to displaying the weather forecast.

Microsoft says getting the updated version of the Windows Web Experience Pack will take a few days or weeks because the company rolls out new features gradually, not to all customers at once. If you are new to Windows 11 and its widgets, check out the official documentation describing the capabilities of Windows Widgets, personalization options, notifications, and other features.

Widgets notifications are a fine addition to the existing Windows 11 capabilities, but many users agree that Windows Widgets need more polish. Feedback Hub is full of ideas (and complaints) from users, and you can find the top 10 features and changes customers want for Windows Widgets in our dedicated post.