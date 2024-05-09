The Windows 11 Snipping Tool and Paint apps have new features for Dev and Canary Insiders

Members of the Windows Insider Program in both the Dev and Canary channels can try out some new updates today for both the Windows 11 Paint and Snapping Tools apps. Both have some new features and improvement for those Insider members to check out.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the Paint app for Windows 11 has been updated to version 11.2404.42.0. The only major change is the name of its generative AI art maker. Previously known as Paint Cocreator, the feature has now been renamed Image Creator.

Aside from that, Image Creator will work the same way as it did with its former name. It allows users to access the DALLE-E 3 AI model to make art with just a few text prompts.

The Snipping Tool app for Windows 11 is getting a version number boost to 11.2404.35.0. It adds a way for the app to detect any QR codes that might appear in your screenshots so you can access that link on your PC. Microsoft says the QR detection feature will automatically launch when a user enters "Text Actions" from the app's markup canvas.

Another feature that's being added will allow users to add emojis to any screenshots they take with the app. Microsoft says:

To get started, open the Shapes toolbar and find the new Emoji option. Select an emoji and see it drop into the middle of the canvas. You can move or resize it before clicking away and finalizing any changes.

Finally, the new Snipping Tool app update for Insiders has some shape improvements. App users can now change the opacity of a shape's fill and outline colors. The app has also added the ruler tool once again. It's available by accessing the “See more” dropdown menu or you can use the "Ctrl + R" keyboard shortcut,

There's no word on when these new changes and improvements will be included for all Windows 11 users of the Paint and Shipping Tool apps.