When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft clarifies it does not use your Office documents to train AI models

Neowin · with 0 comments

Office Logo

Several days ago, news broke out about Microsoft scrapping data in Office documents to train its AI models and making it very hard to opt out. While the general response was typically negative, some users noticed that the report was not quite accurate. It turned out they were right.

Microsoft has responded to allegations and clarified that it does not use user data from Office documents for AI training. "Optional connected experiences," the feature that was accused of data scrapping, does not relay your document data to Microsoft. It is only used for additional online capabilities in Office products, such as cloud fonts, templates, weather on calendar, co-authoring, and more.

Some users responded to the report with a link to the official documentation describing what "Connected experiences in Office" mean, and Microsoft confirmed that in its own reply on X (via The Verge):

While the official documentation is pretty straightforward, it is easy to understand why some people got spooked. It says that connected experiences "analyze your content," and some falsely assumed that means AI data training. These days, with every tech company obsessed with AI to oblivion, it is not surprising to see people overreacting to the lack of transparency.

It is good to see Microsoft clarifying the situation and putting an end to fake news. However, it would be nice for the company to update its documentation so that it explicitly states that Office apps do not send your data for AI training. Adobe was forced to do that not so long ago, and it looks like it is now Microsoft's turn.

Report a problem with article
The bluesky logo overlaying comic characters holding a pitchfork
Next Article

Bluesky may not train AI on your posts, but others can, and users are furious

Galaxy Z Fold6 hero
Previous Article

Global foldable smartphone shipments falls in Q3 2024 despite launch of new models

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment