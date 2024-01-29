Microsoft Edge reportedly steals data from Chrome without user permission

Microsoft Edge is acting up again. Following multiple controversies and reports of user-hostile practices, the browser ended up in hot waters one more time for openly stealing data from other browsers. Customers across the vast seas of the internet claim Microsoft Edge is siphoning open tabs and other information from Chrome without permission.

Microsoft's browser has a toggle you can use to automatically migrate data from Edge to Chrome, like open tabs, history, favorites, etc. During the initial setup, Edge asks users to allow it to sync with other browsers so they can seamlessly switch from Chrome or Firefox. That option is also available in settings turned off by default. Interestingly, Microsoft also prompts you to allow this behavior with a carefully crafted screen during Windows 10's out-of-box experience.

The idea is OK. What is not OK is how Edge seemingly does not care what option you pick and steals data from Chrome when it is not supposed to. Tom Warren from The Verge claims Edge took over his Chrome tabs on two devices without permission after the recent Windows updates. To add insult to injury, Microsoft Edge admitted its crimes by launching itself automatically with all the data copied from Chrome. Other users experienced the same software atrocities.

I installed the latest Windows 11 update (KB5034204) and it rebooted and automatically opened Microsoft Edge with all the Chrome tabs I had open before installing the update 😲 couldn't believe my eyes. Anyone else had this? — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2024

I tried replicating it on my computers and virtual machines but could not get it. Since we do not have a word from Microsoft on the situation, we can only guess whether it is a "bug," or a gradual rollout of yet another annoyance. Either way, Edge is clearly having a hard time respecting its users' choice. A few weeks ago, the browser's official X account posted a cringe response to a user complaining about Edge's annoyances.

Fortunately, at least for the EU users, those tired of Microsoft Edge constantly getting in the way will soon be able to uninstall the browser by simply right-clicking it in the Start menu.