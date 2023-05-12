Microsoft exec suggests that Xbox Quick Resume could come to Windows games

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have a feature called Quick Resume. If a game supports it, it allows those console owners to switch between playing games without having to wait for it to load up every single time. Now, a Microsoft Xbox exec is speaking opening about perhaps bringing in Quick Resume for Windows games.

As part of the streaming event to announce the launch date and price for the ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC, Roanne Sones, the head of Xbox devices at Microsoft, talked about how it would be interesting if a Windows gamer could pause playing a game on a regular PC and then start it where you left off on a portable PC.

Sones then said the Xbox consoles "has some of those capabilities with Quick Resume today. How do we think about integrating this into the Windows platform?"

It sounds like Sones has put some thought into this. The big question is whether or not Quick Resume can actually be supported in Windows games. More importantly, we have to wonder if game developers and publishers will take the time to add that support to their PC games.

It reminds us of what happened to DirectStorage. This was supposed to be a cool way for PC game developers to vastly improve load times in Windows 11 games. However, so far just one game, Forsaken, supports DirectStorage. There's no telling if this new feature will be embraced by game studios or ignored.

Via: Tom Warren (Twitter)