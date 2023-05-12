Summer Game Fest 2023 will feature Microsoft Xbox and other companies June 8

E3 2023 may have been unceremoniously canceled, but there will still be a huge gaming event happening in the Los Angeles area next month. That will be the 2023 edition of the Summer Game Fest, the live stream event created and hosted by Geoff Keighley. Today, four weeks before the event on June 8, Summer Games Fest revealed its long list of official participants and partners.

The announcement was made on Twitter, and you can see the full list of companies below:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney Interactive

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox

Grinding Gear Games

HoyoVerse

Kabam

Larian

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

As you can see, Microsoft will be participating in Summer Games Fest, even though it will be holding its own Xbox Games Showcase just a few days later on June 11. Publishers usually try to go all out for this event in terms of revealing new and unannounced games, or new trailers and content for previously revealed games.

The list also includes Razer, which means it might reveal a new gaming hardware accessory at Summer Games Fest. It also lists Samsung Game Hub, which is an app on many of its smart TVs and monitors that offers access to cloud gaming services, including Microsoft's. It will be interesting to see if they have something to reveal June 8.

If you are in the LA area on that date, you can actually see Summer Game Fest live at the YouTube Theater. You can buy tickets to the show right now. In the meantime, we will likely get some teasers over the next few weeks about what games will be shown, and possibly what celebrities might drop by as well.