Summer Game Fest 2023 will feature Microsoft Xbox and other companies June 8

E3 2023 may have been unceremoniously canceled, but there will still be a huge gaming event happening in the Los Angeles area next month. That will be the 2023 edition of the Summer Game Fest, the live stream event created and hosted by Geoff Keighley. Today, four weeks before the event on June 8, Summer Games Fest revealed its long list of official participants and partners.
☀️🎮🎉 #SummerGameFest szn is almost here.— Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 11, 2023
The video game industry comes together to show you what's next.
Look for updates from 40+ partners.
🎟️ Public tickets for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8 are now on sale at https://t.co/vpFuPnfyTe pic.twitter.com/hH9fhqGoT9
The announcement was made on Twitter, and you can see the full list of companies below:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- Disney Interactive
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox
- Grinding Gear Games
- HoyoVerse
- Kabam
- Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
As you can see, Microsoft will be participating in Summer Games Fest, even though it will be holding its own Xbox Games Showcase just a few days later on June 11. Publishers usually try to go all out for this event in terms of revealing new and unannounced games, or new trailers and content for previously revealed games.
The list also includes Razer, which means it might reveal a new gaming hardware accessory at Summer Games Fest. It also lists Samsung Game Hub, which is an app on many of its smart TVs and monitors that offers access to cloud gaming services, including Microsoft's. It will be interesting to see if they have something to reveal June 8.
If you are in the LA area on that date, you can actually see Summer Game Fest live at the YouTube Theater. You can buy tickets to the show right now. In the meantime, we will likely get some teasers over the next few weeks about what games will be shown, and possibly what celebrities might drop by as well.
