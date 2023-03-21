Microsoft's Bing Chat adds Bing Image Creator for making AI generated art

Microsoft continues to put in additional features to the new Bing and Bing Chat. Today, the company confirmed that a small number of Bing Chat preview users can now check out Bing Image Creator, which will let them see AI-made artwork generated by their prompts in Bing Chat.

Microsoft states:

For those in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, rolling out initially in Creative mode. By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination. It’s like your creative copilot. Just type something like “draw an image” or “create an image” as a prompt in chat to get creating a visual for a newsletter to friends or as inspiration for redecorating your living room.

The AI art generator is using an advanced version of OpenAI's DALL∙E model. In addition to the normal Bing Chat platform, You can access Bing Image Creator in the Microsoft Edge web browser:

To use Bing Image Creator in Edge, simply click the Bing Image Creator icon in the sidebar to create your image or invoke from Bing chat in Edge.

Microsoft stated that for now, only a small number of Bing Chat preview users will be able to use Bing Image Creator, but it will be rolled out to more users in the near future. While it's only available in Creative mode, it will be supported by Balanced and Precise mode sometime in the future as well. However, Microsoft is allowing anyone to check out the preview version of Bing Image Creator on its own website.

Microsoft also announced that it's adding even more features to the new Bing: Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0:

Stories provide a more engaging way to search and interact with content, offering images and short videos. Also new to Bing users today, Knowledge Cards 2.0 is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that provides fun facts and key information at a glance. It’s been updated to include interactive, dynamic content like charts, graphs, timelines, visual stories and more.

Microsoft added that over more than 100 million chats have been made in the new Bing since its public preview launch.