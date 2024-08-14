Microsoft launches the first preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.12 with .NET 9 support

Microsoft is rolling out a new version of its Visual Studio 2022 app development tools in a public preview. In a blog post, the company says the preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.12 adds support for its .NET 9 open-source development platform

.NET 9, which is still available in a public preview since it was released in February 2024, includes new tools for cloud development. It also has some new AI features. In today's announcement of the new Visual Studio 2022 v17.12 preview release, Microsoft says:

.NET 9 elevates cloud-native and intelligent app development, focusing on productivity enhancements, streamlined deployments, and accelerated AI integration, ensuring superior performance for developers across various applications. And Visual Studio 17.12 fully supports .NET 9 development making it easy for you to take full advantage of all the improvements it has to offer.

The preview release of Visual Studio 2022 v17.12 also includes some GitHub Copilot AI improvements that were made specifically for this new Visual Studio version. Microsoft says:

By providing more context from the IDE, you’ll find more accurate suggestions using a more comprehensive knowledge of your solution. Combine that extra context with more fine-tuned code generation and you’ll find this update elevates your coding experience significantly.

You can check out the full and extensive release note for the preview release of Visual Studio 2022 v17.12 at this Microsoft support site. Those release notes show that this new version also has support for Vitest in JavaScript and TypeScript, Inlay Hints support for JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Razor, and much more.

The actual download for the new Visual Studio 2022 v17.12 preview is available at Microsoft right now. Users can report any bugs they find in the latest version on this site. Microsoft is also taking suggestions for new features and improvements for Visual Studio 2022 at this site.