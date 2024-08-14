Microsoft Viva Connections adds new cards for OneDrive, Quick Links, and Playlists

Viva Connections is a company-branded employee experience that brings together news, conversations, and resources. It can be accessed within Microsoft Teams and is built on the existing capabilities in Microsoft 365, like SharePoint, Teams, and Microsoft Entra. Today, Microsoft announced the availability of three new out-of-the-box cards that can be used within the Viva Connections dashboard.

The new OneDrive card will work without any configuration by the Viva Connections administrator. Using this card, users can access their recently accessed, shared, and favorite files from OneDrive. This provides them with an easy way to access commonly used files. When a user clicks on any of these files, they will be automatically opened in the appropriate app on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

The new Quick Links card is used to surface relevant links for users. The Viva Connections admin can set up a list of commonly used links based on a user's role or company objectives. Microsoft mentioned that this feature will be useful, specifically for frontline workers, to make relevant links easily accessible through their smartphones. Also, admins can configure the Quick Links card for a particular department.

Finally, the new Playlist card can display a list of videos from a specific playlist. This card is useful in scenarios such as employee onboarding, where a new employee should watch a list of videos to complete the onboarding process. This card is suitable for any kind of scenario involving a group of videos. Also, this card must be configured by a Viva Connections admin.

It is important to note that these cards will not be available immediately to everyone. Instead, Microsoft will be gradually rolling them out in the summer/autumn 2024 timeframe. You can expect them to be fully available within autumn 2024. Also, Viva Connections admins need not prepare anything to make these cards available to end users. They will be available automatically once the rollout happens.

Source: Microsoft