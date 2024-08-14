Two Point Studios and SEGA announce Two Point Museum, a new management sim

Two Point Studios and SEGA have so far worked together to bring out two management games set in the "Two Point" universe, taking players to hospitals and universities. Now, a third entry is officially on the way. Revealed today and seen above, the announcement trailer for Two Point Museum shows off the brand-new methods players will be using to create and manage the whacky world of museums. While the trailer is mostly a humorous cinematic, there is a tiny amount of gameplay sprinkled in, too.

Players will be taking the role of a museum curator in this entry, which has you sending a "team of partially trained experts" across the world on expeditions to find "mostly well-preserved" artifacts. Their valuable finds can then be presented to guests in any way players want, with complete customization of buildings and interiors returning from previous games as a major feature.

There will be staff to hire to keep things functioning, exhibit rooms to design (perhaps with melting icemen and dinosaur remains), guided tours to create, optimize prices of each merch item, provide guest entertainment, and more to do.

Of course, donations are required to keep everything running, and that's where the hopefully happy guests come in:

"Guests know best! Catering to the needs of your guests is key to keeping your museum moving and donations flowing. The different types of visitors who will tour your museum with their own interests, but they do have some things in common... they expect the place to be clean, have plenty of refreshments, ample toilets, and a gift shop filled with goodies."

Two Point Museum is currently on its way to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 consoles. Unfortunately, a release date for the project was not announced today, so fans will have to stick with Two Point Hospital and Campus for at least a little while longer before they can move on to this new venture.