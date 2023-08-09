Microsoft's Patch Tuesday finally fixes the Intel DirectX bug it caused nine months ago

Microsoft has announced that it was finally able to fix a DirectX-related issue on Intel drivers wherein there was an error with applications utilizing the Apphelp DLL file. The issue was triggered with the November 2022 Patch Tuesday.

While Microsoft had already confirmed a workaround for the bug that was available via Intel's driver updates, the issue has been resolved on Windows 10 version 1809 with the latest August 2023 Patch Tuesday update. You can find links to download in this article.

In its support document, Microsoft wrote:

After installing KB5019966 or later updates, you might receive an error with apphelp.dll on Windows devices using Intel graphics drivers with versions 26.20.100.7463 up to 30.0.101.1190. This issue might happen intermittently and affects a small number of enterprise apps which use DirectX or Direct3D to render part or all of their content. Windows devices using updated Intel graphics drivers with a version later than 30.0.101.1190 are not affected by this issue and already have the Intel resolution for this issue installed. Home users of Windows are unlikely to experience this issue, as the few affected apps are more commonly used in enterprise environments. Workaround: To mitigate this issue, you can install an Intel graphics driver with a later version than 30.0.101.1190. It is recommended to check your Windows device manufacturer's support for the latest version of the Intel graphics driver for your device. If they do not offer a driver later than 30.0.101.1190, you can check List of Drivers for Intel Graphics for information on how to download and install the latest Intel graphics driver available from Intel directly.

Hence, you could download Intel's 30.0.101.1191 driver, or any of the newer drivers too (you may browse through these articles to find the newest one), to apply the workaround.

The support article has now been updated with the following line:

Resolution: This issue was resolved in KB5029247. [..] This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll.

You can find the official support article on Microsoft's health dashboard here. It is also noteworthy that the issue has already been resolved on all other supported Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions inside previous Patch Tuesday releases.