New report claims NVIDIA may be making a smartphone GPU with MediaTek

A new report claims NVIDIA is going to get back into the mobile device market, this time in collaboration with MediaTek. The DigiTimes report, citing unnamed sources, claims the two companies are working together on both smartphone and Windows ARM-based chipsets.

The post claims that MediaTek is aiming to add an NVIDIA GPU inside its next flagship mobile processor, and that we could see that chip as early as 2024. The report does not go into details on the hardware specs of the MediaTek chip, nor the reported NVIDIA GPU.

The same report claims MediaTek and NVIDIA are also working to make a chip for Windows ARM-based notebooks, but again, details about those hardware specs were not mentioned. There's also no word on when that product might reach the market. Keep in mind neither NVIDIA nor MediaTek have confirmed this report so take it with a grain of salt.

NVIDIA previously developed its own mobile chips under the Tegra brand. It was first used for devices like Microsoft's Zune HD media player, and later was used for tablets like Microsoft's first Surface RT device, along with some Android tablets and Chromebooks. However, the company was never able to compete with products made by Qualcomm and MediaTek in that space. The last Tegra-based chip was used in NVIDIA's own streaming media device, the Shield. A collaboration with MediaTek would certainly make more sense for NVIDIA to reenter the mobile chip space.