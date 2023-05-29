Microsoft quietly released Windows 11 22H2 Configuration Update that boosts performance

Microsoft quietly released a Configuration update for Windows 11 version 22H2 last week as it delivered the latest Moment 3 feature update. This configuration update is a part of Microsoft's Continuous Innovation and is released via the Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) approach. The update brings the latest feature sooner to Windows 11 22H2 users.

The full list of changes in this configuration update is given below:

Highlights New! This update adds live captions for the following languages: Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) French (France, Canada) German Italian Japanese Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal) Spanish Danish English (Ireland, other English dialects) Korean To turn on live captions, use the WIN + Ctrl + L keyboard shortcut. You can also use the Quick Settings accessibility flyout menu. When you turn it on for the first time, Windows will ask you to download the required speech recognition support. Speech recognition support might not be available in your preferred language, or you might want support in other languages. You can download speech recognition support from Settings > Time & Language > Language & region .

This update redesigns the in-app voice access command help page.Every command now has a description and examples of its variations. The search bar allows you to quickly find commands. The new categories provide further guidance. You can access the command help page on the voice access bar from or use the voice access command “what can I say?” Note that the help page might not include all commands. Also, the supplementary information might be inaccurate. We plan to update this in the future. For a list of all Voice Access commands, see Use voice access to control your PC & author text with your voice. New! This update adds voice access command support for the following English dialects: English (United Kingdom) English (India) English (New Zealand) English (Canada) English (Australia) When you turn on voice access for the first time, Windows will ask you to download a speech model. You might not find a speech model that matches your display language. You can still use voice access in English (US). You can always choose a different language from Settings > Language on the voice access bar.

New! This update adds new text selection and editing voice access commands. Some examples are in the table. To do this Say this Select a range of text in the text box “Select from [text 1] to [text 2]”, e.g., “Select from have to voice access” Delete all the text in a text box “Delete all” Apply bold, underline, or italic formatting for the selected text or the last dictated text “Bold that,” “Underline that,” “Italicize that” New! This update adds a VPN status icon, a small shield, to the system tray. It displays when you are connected to a recognized VPN profile. The VPN icon will be overlayed in your system’s accent color over the active network connection.

New! This update adds a VPN status icon, a small shield, to the system tray. It displays when you are connected to a recognized VPN profile. The VPN icon will be overlayed in your system's accent color over the active network connection.

New! You can now choose to display seconds in the clock on the system tray. To turn this on, go to the Taskbar behaviors section in Settings > Personalization > Taskbar . You can also right-click the taskbar to quickly get to taskbar settings.

New! This update provides a copy button for you to quickly copy two-factor authentication (2FA) codes. These are in notification toasts you get from apps installed on your PC or from phones linked to your PC. Note that this feature only works for English.

New! This update adds access key shortcuts to File Explorer's context menu. An access key is a one keystroke shortcut. You can use it to quickly run a command in a context menu using your keyboard. Each access key corresponds to a letter in the display name of the menu item. To try this out, you can click on a file in File Explorer and press the menu key on your keyboard.

New! This update replaces the settings for Show the touch keyboard when there's no keyboard attached. These are located at Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard . A new dropdown menu gives you three options to control whether tapping an edit control should open the touch keyboard. The options are: Never. This suppresses the touch keyboard even when no hardware keyboard is attached. When no keyboard attached. This shows the touch keyboard only when you use the device as a tablet without the hardware keyboard. Always. This shows the touch keyboard even when the hardware keyboard is attached.

New! This update enables Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) to run on laptops and 2-in-1 devices. This feature dims or brightens areas of a display based on the content. It tries to strike a balance between saving battery life and providing a good visual experience. You can adjust the feature setting from Settings > System > Display > Brightness & color . Thedrop-down menu gives you three options: Off, Always, and On Battery Only. For battery powered devices, the default is On Battery Only. Because the device manufacturer must enable CABC, the feature might not be on all laptops or 2-in-1 devices.

New! This update adds a USB4 hubs and devices Settings page. You can find it at Settings> Bluetooth & devices > USB > USB4 Hubs and Devices . This new page provides information about the system's USB4 capabilities and the attached peripherals on a system that supports USB4. This information helps with troubleshooting when you need manufacturer or system administrator support. Some features include: You can view the tree of the connected USB4 hubs and devices. You can copy details to the clipboard to share them. If your system does not support USB4 with the Microsoft USB4 Connection Manager, this page will not appear. On systems that support USB4, you will see USB4 Host Router in Device Manager.

New! This update adds a presence sensor privacy setting in Settings > Privacy & security > Presence sensing . If you have a device that has compatible presence sensors, you can now choose the apps that can access those sensors. You can also choose the apps that do not have access. Microsoft does not collect images or metadata. The device hardware processes your information locally to maximize privacy.

This update improves the performance of search within Settings. New! This update changes the default print screen (prt scr) key behavior. Pressing the print screen key opens the Snipping Tool by default. You can turn off this setting from Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard . If you have previously changed this setting, Windows will preserve your preference.

This update changes the default print screen (prt scr) key behavior. Pressing the print screen key opens the Snipping Tool by default. You can turn off this setting from . If you have previously changed this setting, Windows will preserve your preference. New! This update introduces a limit of 20 most recent tabs in Settings > Multitasking . This affects the number of tabs that appear when you use ALT + TAB and Snap Assist.

This update introduces a limit of 20 most recent tabs in . This affects the number of tabs that appear when you use ALT + TAB and Snap Assist. New! This update improves the cloud suggestion and the integrated search suggestion. This helps you to easily type popular words in Simplified Chinese using the Input Method Editor (IME). The cloud suggestion adds the most relevant word from Microsoft Bing to the IME candidate window. The integrated search suggestion gives you additional suggestions that are like what you see on a Bing search page. You can insert a suggestion as text or search for it directly in Bing. To turn on these features, select a chevron button in the upper right of the IME candidate window. Then select the Turn on button.

This update improves the cloud suggestion and the integrated search suggestion. This helps you to easily type popular words in Simplified Chinese using the Input Method Editor (IME). The cloud suggestion adds the most relevant word from Microsoft Bing to the IME candidate window. The integrated search suggestion gives you additional suggestions that are like what you see on a Bing search page. You can insert a suggestion as text or search for it directly in Bing. To turn on these features, select a chevron button in the upper right of the IME candidate window. Then select the button. New! This update improves your computer’s performance when you use a mouse that has a high report rate for gaming. To learn more, see “Reduced game stutter with high report rate mice” in Delivering Delightful Performance for More Than One Billion Users Worldwide.

You can view the official support article here.