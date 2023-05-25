Microsoft: You can now get Windows 11 Moment 3 but your PC must meet system requirements

Microsoft began rolling out Moment 3 earlier today. Moment 3 is the latest feature update for Windows 11 version 22H2 and is now available for download as a preview release under KB5026446 (Build 22621.1778); the changelog, as expected, is very long. Microsoft releases such Moment updates every three months or so and these add new features. Officially the tech giant refers to it as Continuous Innovation.

Along with that, Microsoft has also announced that Windows 11 22H2 is now ready for broader deployment, stating that the operating system is now "broadly available to all users with eligible devices who check for updates". Of course, to get it a device has to meet the system requirements of Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft has, in the past, erroneously pushed out Windows 11 on unsupported PCs, though later, it fixed it.

On the Windows health dashboard website, the company has updated the status for Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft explains:

Windows 11, version 22H2 is broadly available to all users with eligible devices who check for updates. Microsoft is delivering continuous innovation to Windows 11 more frequently. If you’re using Home or Pro consumer devices or non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 22H2, you can get some of these newest experiences as soon as they’re ready for your device. To do so, open Settings > Windows Update. Select Get the latest updates as soon as they are available, and set the toggle to On. Note that the toggle won't be enabled for managed devices. These are managed by Windows Update for Business or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

If you want a brief rundown of all the new features and improvements that Moment 3, you can find it here, though for a more in-depth look, refer to this article instead.

Meanwhile, for users still on Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft has confirmed that it will soon force-update such computers to Windows 10 22H2, and of course, there was a reminder about Windows 11 as well.