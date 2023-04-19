Windows 11 Insider Canary build 25346 adds Content Adaptive Brightness Control features

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11 Canary Channel Insiders today. The new build 25346 includes a new feature that supports Content Adaptive Brightness Control on plugged in PCs, along with some more improvements. You can get this build with the standard automatic update or you can download ISOs for the new build.

Here is the full changelog:

What’s new in Build 2534 Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) on plugged in devices including desktop PCs Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) is already a feature that users are familiar with. This feature in Windows 11 will dim or brighten areas of a display or monitor based on the content being displayed with the goal of striking a balance between reduced power consumption with visual experience to save battery life. Starting with this build, we are allowing this feature to run on devices such as laptops and 2-in-1’s that are plugged into a charger. For most users, this change won’t be noticeable and should reduce energy consumption. Content Adaptive Brightness Control options in Settings. This feature can be adjusted via Settings > System > Display under “Brightness & color” and through a drop-down menu with 3 options: Off, Always, and “On Battery Only”. For battery powered devices such as laptops and 2-in-1’s, the default is “On Battery Only”. We encourage Insiders across laptops, 2-in1’s, to try the “Always” option and give us feedback on the visual quality of CABC so we can ensure it is properly tuned. Please note: Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) needs to be enabled by the OEM (the manufacturer of the device). As a result, this feature is not available on all laptop or 2-in-1 devices. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Display and Graphics > Adaptive Brightness. Changes and Improvements [Remote Desktop] Redesigned the connection bar for remote desktop sessions to a new refreshed light / dark mode design that aligns with our Windows 11 design principles. Redesigned the connection bar for remote desktop sessions. When sharing a local file in File Explorer to Outlook contacts – you will now see the option to quickly email the file to yourself. In addition, we’ve made improvements in loading your contacts from Outlook. This capability is not available for files stored in OneDrive folders as OneDrive has its own share experience. [Settings] We are introducing new presence sensor privacy settings and APIs. If you have a device with compatible presence sensors, you can now manage your privacy and block/allow certain apps from accessing these sensors. No images or metadata is collected by Microsoft and all processing is done locally on the device hardware to maximize privacy. You will find these settings under Settings > Privacy & security > Presence sensing here if your device supports it. App developers with devices with compatible presence sensors can target apps to request and read user presence information after requesting a human presence capability. Learn more about the API here. New presence sensor privacy settings under Settings if your device supports it. [Windows Security] After fixing some issues based off Insider feedback, we are re-introducing the updated Windows Security (firewall) notification dialogs that match the Windows 11 visuals. Updated Windows Security (firewall) notification dialogs. [Narrator] Narrator users who interact with Traditional Chinese characters are now able to do this with confidence while using Narrator and the IME candidate window in Windows. This was accomplished by creating a Traditional Chinese dictionary for detail reading. Narrator now consumes the dictionary to disambiguate each Traditional Chinese word. Users should be aware that Narrator detailed reading is only supported for the Taiwan language pack. The Hong-Kong language pack is not supported with Narrator. [Graphics] It’s now easier to configure the state of HDR when running on battery! Simply go to Settings > System > Display > HDR and choose whether you want HDR (or HDR video streaming) to remain turned on when your PC is running on battery. Configurable state of HDR when running on battery. Configurable state of HDR video streaming when running on battery. For developers You can download the latest Windows Insider SDK at aka.ms/windowsinsidersdk. SDK NuGet packages are now also flighting at NuGet Gallery | WindowsSDK which include: .NET TFM packages for use in .NET apps as described at aka.ms/windowsinsidersdk

C++ packages for Win32 headers and libs per architecture

BuildTools package when you just need tools like MakeAppx.exe, MakePri.exe, and SignTool.exe These NuGet packages provide more granular access to the SDK and better integration in CI/CD pipelines. SDK flights are now published for both the Canary and Dev Channels, so be sure to choose the right version for your Insider Channel. Remember to use adaptive code when targeting new APIs to make sure your app runs on all customer machines, particularly when building against the Dev Channel SDK. Feature detection is recommended over OS version checks, as OS version checks are unreliable and will not work as expected in all cases.

