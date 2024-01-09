Microsoft quietly updates the fix for HP Smart auto-install bug on Windows 11/10/Servers

Towards the end of last month, users online started complaining about how their system was automatically installing HP's Smart app for printers, even when there was no printer on their PC. As the issue was fairly widespread, soon after Microsoft acknowledged it too, confirming that almost all versions of Windows were affected.

Since it is HP's app that was being installed, the initial impression from many people would likely be that somehow the company may be responsible for this bug. However, after further investigation, Microsoft confirmed that such was not the case and the problem was not due to any update on HP's end.

A week and a half later, Microsoft issued a fix for the problem in the form of a tool that would resolve the metadata issues that were apparently behind the problem. Microsoft stated that running the utility would restore the correct printer metadata (names, icons, and more), remove the incorrect HP LaserJet M101-M106 printer, and uninstall the HP Smart app (if incorrect metadata is present).

Microsoft explains in its words the purpose of the tool:

This tool is intended to help users and administrators address the known issue: Printer names and icons might be changed and HP Smart app automatically installs(See Related Links for more information on this issue) This tool will review your printer information. It will restore any previously downloaded model information and icons and will remove “HP LaserJet M101-M106” model information, icons, and application associations from printers that do not match this name and model.

This tool will uninstall the HP Smart application if incorrect metadata was found, there are no HP printers or HP printer drivers installed, and the application was installed after Nov 25th, 2023.

An updated version of the tool has now been quietly uploaded by Microsoft. You can download the updated version of the troubleshooter from the Microsoft Download Center:

x86 systems : PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX86.exe

: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX86.exe x64 systems : PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX64.exe

: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX64.exe ARM32 systems : PrintMetadataTroubleshooterArm32.exe

: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterArm32.exe ARM64 systems: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterArm64.exe

If your system is affected, download the file matching your architecture and execute it as Administrator. Microsoft recommends running the troubleshooter using the elevated Command Prompt:

Click Start, type cmd, right-click Command Prompt, and then select Run as Administrator. In the opened command prompt, type cd /d “[path_to_downloaded_tool]” and then press Enter. Type the name of the file appropriate for your device from the list below (for instance PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX86.exe) and then press Enter.

Affected systems will return the "Troubleshooter completed successfully" message.