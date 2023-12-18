KB5034510 Microsoft Printer Metadata Troubleshooter tool fixes the recent printer bug

Microsoft finally has a fix for the recently discovered printer bug. Systems affected by the problem were installing the HP Smart app without permission (even if paired with printers from other manufacturers), renaming existing printers to LaserJet M101-M106, changing icons, and showing the "No tasks are available for this page" error when clicking on a printer.

To mitigate the issue, Microsoft published KB5034510 with the Microsoft Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool. It can help users and IT admins fix the bug and get rid of the symptoms described above. Microsoft says running the utility will restore the correct printer metadata (names, icons, and more), remove the incorrect HP LaserJet M101-M106 printer, and uninstall the HP Smart app (if incorrect metadata is present).

You can download the troubleshooter from the Microsoft Download Center:

x86 systems : PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX86.exe

: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX86.exe x64 systems : PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX64.exe

: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX64.exe ARM32 systems : PrintMetadataTroubleshooterArm32.exe

: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterArm32.exe ARM64 systems: PrintMetadataTroubleshooterArm64.exe

If your system is affected, download the file matching your architecture and execute it as Administrator. Microsoft recommends running the troubleshooter using the elevated Command Prompt:

Click Start, type cmd, right-click Command Prompt, and then select Run as Administrator. In the opened command prompt, type cd /d “[path_to_downloaded_tool]” and then press Enter. Type the name of the file appropriate for your device from the list below (for instance PrintMetadataTroubleshooterX86.exe) and then press Enter.

Affected systems will return the "Troubleshooter completed successfully" message. Microsoft says a user-initiated troubleshooter in the Windows Settings app will be available in the coming weeks.