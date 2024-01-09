Hyperkin is bringing back the iconic Xbox Controller S with enhanced DuchesS

Microsoft has recently released a variety of Xbox controllers. In a nostalgic move for Xbox fans, accessories manufacturer Hyperkin announced the revival of Microsoft's original Xbox Controller S. This modernized gamepad, the DuchesS, aims to bring back the classic controller experience with several enhanced features.

Initially released exclusively in Japan more than 20 years ago, the original Controller S gained popularity for its compact design and improved ergonomics compared to the "bulkier" Duke controller. Hyperkin's recreation of the Controller S replicates its iconic appearance, with a few notable additions to make it compatible with modern gaming platforms.

The DuchesS features a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a convenient built-in share button. The new controller will be compatible with the Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It is worth noting that the Hyperkin DuchesS, like its predecessors, is a wired-only controller.

Hyperkin has also incorporated advanced technology into the DuchesS, equipping it with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers. These enhancements offer improved precision and responsiveness, enhancing the gameplay.

On the other hand, this marks the third retro Xbox controller design that Hyperkin has revived, following the releases of the Duke and the Xenon, a recreation of the Xbox 360's controller, last year.

The remade of the original Duke was well received in 2018. It features a circular OLED display that is supposed to emanate an animated Xbox logo. Although it's a little hard to see, the display in the controller shows the original boot animation of the original Xbox, which was released in 2001.

The Hyperkin's DuchesS will be available in both black and white color options. However, the price and availability are still unknown. Not only will this be a fully functional controller when it is released, but it will also be a limited edition item that will most likely become a collectible.

Source: The Verge